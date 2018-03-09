Westbrook police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a February robbery after executing a search and arrest warrant Friday on Central Street.

Police charged Christian Sawyer of Westbrook with robbery and aggravated assault. He is being held at Cumberland County Jail in Portland on $5,000 bail in connection with the Feb. 13 armed robbery on Ash Street.

Christian Sawyer Photo courtesy of Westbrook Police Department

A man told police he was threatened with a firearm and pistol-whipped after giving a ride to three people.

Police previously arrested Nadira Thomas, 21, of Westbrook and a second person, a juvenile whose name has not been released.

Both also were charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

Sawyer remained at large until he was arrested Friday.

