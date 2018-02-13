Westbrook police say they have arrested two suspects in a violent robbery Tuesday afternoon on Ash Street.

A third suspect remained at large Tuesday evening, according to a statement by Westbrook Police Department Capt. Sean Lally.

Nadira Thomas Photo courtesy of Westbrook Police Department

“The male victim had been threatened with a firearm and pistol whipped after giving a ride to three suspects,” Lally said.

Lally said the robbery victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is not known.

According to Lally, the victim, who knew at least one of the suspects, stopped to give them a ride. He was assaulted and robbed on Ash Street around 1:30 p.m. Police officers located two suspects matching the description given by the victim in the vicinity, one armed with a firearm.

Lally said Westbrook officers arrested 21-year-old Nadira Thomas of Westbrook along with a juvenile. They were both charged with robbery and aggravated assault. Thomas was being held on $5,000 cash bail.

Thomas was being held at the Cumberland County Jail while the juvenile was transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Lally said investigators are not prepared to release a description of the third suspect because officers don’t want to compromise their investigation.

