MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Baked haddock supper, includes potato, rice, vegetable, macaroni and cheese, dessert and beverage. 5 to 6:15 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $9, $5 children; $28 families. Proceeds to benefit Pro Life. Donations of new or gently used baby items are welcome.

SATURDAY

Spring baked bean supper, featuring homemade baked beans, brown bread, salads, pies and rolls, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Windham Friends Church, 374 Gray Road (Route 202), Windham Center. $9, $1 children.

Baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of beans, hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch, 5 to 6 p.m. West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Route 25, Gorham. $8, $3 under 12.

Baked bean supper, with two kinds of baked beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade brown bread and biscuits, pies and other desserts. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 children. Takeout available.

Baked bean supper, with ham, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $8, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Homemade baked bean supper, with kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, potato salad, homemade biscuits, and a variety of homemade pies to choose from for dessert, 4:30 to 6 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $8, $4 children under 12.

Public supper, with home baked beans, cole slaw, casseroles, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 4:30 to 6 p.m., Randolph United Methodist Church, 16 Asbury St., Randolph. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Church supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, casseroles, salads, and fresh-baked pies, 4:30 p.m. Benton Falls Congregational Church, 104 Benton Falls Road, Benton. $8, $4 children. 877-3105.

Public supper, featuring casseroles, baked beans, meat loaf, salads, breads and pies, 4:30 p.m. Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth. $8, $5 children, $20 for families. Takeout available.

Roast beef supper, with mashed potatoes, carrots, green beans and strawberry shortcake, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 20 Jenkins Road, Saco. $10, $4 children under 12.

Ham and baked bean supper, 5 p.m. Kings Mills Union Hall, Townhouse Road, Whitefield. $10, $5 children 10 and younger. 549-5664

SUNDAY

Turkey supper, to include mashed potatoes, peas, baked beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, punch, coffee, tea and assorted pies, 4:30 p.m. Freedom Congregational Church, 45 Pleasant St., Freedom,. $8, $3 children 5 to 12; free to younger children. 437-9263.

