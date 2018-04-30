BATH

Texas Hold ’em Tournament set at Columbian Club Hall

A Texas Hold ’em Tournament will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Columbian Club Hall at 807 Middle St.

A snack bar will be available.

The venue also will host an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day, featuring a snack bar and luncheon items.

For more details, call Bob Turcotte at 443-6015

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Speaker to give free talk about business entities

Steve Arner, of Western Maine Law LLC, will give a free talk on forming business entities at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library at 3209 Carrabassett Drive No. 3.

Business owners or those wishing to start their own business are invited to come hear Arner explain the reasons business owners may wish to form limited liability companies (LLCs) or corporations rather than operate as sole proprietorships, and will explain the key differences between the different forms of business entities, with respect to liability and asset protection, taxation, costs of operation, and operation.

Arner will walk participants through the steps and costs of creating a new business entity.

For more details, search lawyersinlibraries.org or call 237-3535.

SOUTH WATERBORO

Historical Society to hold first program of the season

Waterborough Historical Society’s first program of the season will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grange Hall, at 31 West Road.

Guest speaker Bruce Tucker will present the talk “Log, Stone and Brick,” the story of Alfred’s first three jails and their construction. The oldest jail still stands on Waterboro Road next to Folsom Furniture, and the second jail was built on Route 111.

The public is invited, and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Jim Carll at 247-5878.

PORTLAND

Musician Gary Richardson hosts evening of holy music

Musician and guitarist Gary Richardson, along with area ministers and community thought leaders, will host an evening of holy music and readings in celebration of Richardson’s newly-released CD, “Heartfelt — Be Still and Know,” at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Cathedral, at 143 State St., across from Mercy Hospital.

The event will include a solo acoustic guitar concert and reflective readings about the featured hymns.

The event is free, but donations are welcome. Signed CDs will be available.

KITTERY

STAR Theatre lecture series hosts three events this week

The STAR Theatre Free Lecture Series will host three events this week at STAR Theater, located at the Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road.

The Kittery Serves Community Expo will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Local agencies will be available to offer information about volunteer opportunities within their organizations. Learn how you can share your skills, talents and passions with those in need.

A presentation on Drum Corps and Rudimental Drumming will be given at 7 p.m. Wednesday by Berklee professor David Vose, who will discuss rudimental drumming and the history of drum and bugle corps from New England. This presentation is free and open to the public, but please pre-register by calling 439-3800.

On Friday at 8 p.m., comic and actor Tom Clark will celebrate Cinco de Mayo in a Down East fashion with a new show called “Cinco-De-Maine-O,” and starring his Maine comic character “C.L. Thomas”

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

For tickets and more details, go to kitterycommunitycenter.org/star-theatre.

SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis Club to offer talk from noon to 1 p.m. Friday

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will offer a talk by Amy Schram, senior community relations specialist for the Better Business Bureau, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at The Egg & I, 183 Route 1.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the club will hold its 32nd Annual Kids Fishing Derby at Bayley’s Camping Resort in Scarborough.

Children, ages 4 to 15, can fish for bass or trout in stocked ponds with live bait only.

Free admission for kids and $2 for adults. Prizes awarded in various categories, free T-shirts (limited quantities available), and drawings for two free bikes.

For more details, contact Joyce Leary Clark at [email protected] or 329-8488.

SACO

Acoustic Country Jam set Thursday at Saco Grange

An Acoustic Country Jam will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Saco Grange Hall, No. 53, located at 168 North St.

A $5 donation is appreciated at the door. There will be a 50/50 raffle and free coffee.

For more details, call 831-5784 or email [email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.