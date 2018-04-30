SANFORD

SIS Bank gives $500 as part of March Donation Program

SIS Bank recently donated $500 to the Alpha pregnancy care center as part of the bank’s March Employee Donation Program.

For over 25 years, Alpha has provided a safe, compassionate and confidential space for those facing an unplanned pregnancy.

The mission of Alpha is to support men and women in unplanned pregnancy situations by offering accurate information and help with material needs, as well as by offering emotional support during and after the pregnancy.

The organization also offers healthy relationship education and support.

For more information on Alpha, visit them online at https://alpha-prc.com.

The bank and employees also donated $1,350 to the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery Association.

The bank also donated funding to 14 other local charities based on its customer preferences.

Those donations included $3,000 to the Maine Children’s Cancer Program; $2,500 to the Animal Welfare Society at West Kennebunk; $1,250 to the York County Shelter Program; and $750 each to Caring Unlimited, Gather NH, Grahamtastic Connection, Honor Flight Maine, Second Chance Soldiers, Special Olympics Maine, Special Olympics New Hampshire, The Center for Grieving Children, United Way, Waban and the YMCA.

ELLSWORTH/PORTLAND

Community Foundation accepting grant applications

The Perloff Family Fund of the Maine Community Foundation is accepting applications for four grant programs that benefit public schools in Maine.

One-year Fast Track Grants, of up to $3,000, are available for all areas of pre-K through Grade 12. Applications for the 2018-2019 school year are available through June 30.

STEM4ME grants of up to $5,000 focus on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and are funded on a rolling basis for up to two years. These grants enable students to create real-world solutions to problems in areas such as renewable energy, ecology, automation, space science, and sustainable food production. Integration with the arts and humanities is encouraged, when possible.

Robotics grants support pre-K through 12th-grade programs that are integrated into the curriculum. All students at a particular grade level are generally expected to participate, including those who fall into special needs categories. Sufficient numbers of laptops should be available for all students to engage in programming.

The Perloff Family Fund also provides special funding on a rolling basis to smaller, rural schools for programs such as the Children’s Stage Adventure.

More information and applications are available from the Perloff Family Foundation www.perloffgrants.org or by emailing Helen McCain, donor services associate, [email protected]

ROCKLAND

Broadreach announces decrease in CPPC hours

Broadreach has announced a decrease in hours for the Community Partnerships for Protecting Children at the Rockland Family Resource Hub, located in the lower level of the Rockland Public Library.

The CPPC services will only be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. CPPC also is looking for individuals to volunteer to open the Family Resource Hub during evening hours.

The Family Resource Hub has information on what is happening in the community, at the library, as well as pamphlets and information on what services are out there in the community that families may be able to tap into if they are in need. Perhaps a family is looking to use a phone, a computer to print something off, look for mental health services, is dealing with food insecurity and needs to know where to go or just wants to sit and have a cup of coffee and peruse the resources while their child plays in the children’s corner. These are a few of the items you can do at the Family Resource Hub! There is no cost for these services.

For more details, call Jennifer Tracey at 322-6633 or email [email protected]

SOUTH PORTLAND

Academy inducts 14 into National Honor Society

Maine Connections Academy, the state’s first distance-learning charter school, has inducted 14 students into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Senior inductees include Alycia Jajliardo of Mount Vernon, Elizabeth Linnell of Mariaville, Kalista Staier of Freeman Township, and Ella Fields of Auburn; Junior students include Kaitlin Barron of Castle Hill, Fletcher Cummings of North Waterboro, and Eva Schroeder of Dresden; and, sophomore inductees include Mia Dawbin of West Gardiner, Autumn Finkle of Brownville, Josselyn Green of Waterville, Ashley McCabe of Auburn, Aidan Melville of Cumberland Foreside and Madeline Ryan of Arundel.

WELLS

Creative Writing Contest recognizes top students

Wells-Ogunquit Community School District recently recognized 61 student winners of the school’s 2018 Creative Writing Contest at the 32nd Annual Literary Achievement Awards ceremony in the Olenn Performing Arts Center at Wells High School.

First-place winners, from grades kindergarten through grade 12, respectively, included Addisyn Avery, Aryan Sawant, Eva Talevi, Sophie Mears, Grace Mears, Landon Jacobson-Theriault, Samuel Coleman, Lucy Breton, Tristan Michaud-Nolan, Sydney McDermott, Givon McLean, Natalie Robinson and WHS senior Elijah Peters, who was overall winner for his poems, with the $500 grand prize. Students read all or a portion of their short stories and poems.

This year, 286 students submitted various forms of writing including poetry, non-fiction and fiction. All entries were judged anonymously at two levels, first by district staff members then later by a community panel. The top winner of kindergarten through grade 11 received $100. Second-place winners received $50 each and third-place winners received $25. Honorable mentions also received $10 gift certificates to the Steakhouse in Wells.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.