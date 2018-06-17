Cape Elizabeth High School Class of 1968 50th reunion. Sept. 15. Purpoodock Club, Cape Elizabeth. Looking for classmate information. Contact Steve Hill at [email protected]

Deering High School Classes of the 1950s reunion luncheon. 10:30 a.m. June 27. Fireside Inn on Riverside Street (Old Holiday West). Contact Cynthia Snow Simpson, 854-0042, or Jan Hall Jaworski, 797-0560. Register by June 20.

Deering High School Class of 1964 reunion. 5 p.m. Aug. 17. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. $25. RSVP by Aug. 5 with [email protected]

Freeport High School all-class reunion. 1 to 3 p.m. July 7. Freeport High School Gymnasium, Holbrook Street, Freeport. Contact Sherrie Daye at 865-3052.

Portland High School Class of 1948 70th reunion. Social hour from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 14, followed by a luncheon at Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland. Ordering from menu. For reservations, call Art Smith at 883-3731.

Portland High School Class of 1960 reunion luncheon. Sept. 6. Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Register by Aug. 25. Contact Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or [email protected], or contact Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1965 reunion luncheon buffet. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. $31. Contact Cathy (Banks) Harrington at 887-9045 or [email protected] Register by July 27.

Portland High School Class of 1973 45th reunion. 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 4. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. $40. Contact Joni Gordon Beliveau at [email protected], Dana Neuts at [email protected], Val Grzyb Stefanski at 878-3007 or Gloria Giordano Lax at 892-2932. Mail checks to Val Grzyb Stefanski, 115 Blackstrap Road, Falmouth, ME 04105.

Sanford High School Class of 1968 50th reunion. Aug. 11. If you were a member of this class and would like to attend, know of others who would like to attend, or would like to update your contact information, contact Michael Bourque at 324-9458 or 608-5480, or at [email protected]

Scarborough High School Class of 1968 reunion. 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 8. The Maine Table (Merry Manor Inn), South Portland. $40. Contact Brenday (Gray) Birkner at [email protected]

South Portland Class of 1958 60th reunion. July 14. Maine Military Museum, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland. $20. Send payment to Diane Donahue, 3237 Roswell Road, The Villages, FL 32162, or contact Russell Smith at [email protected]

South Portland High School Class of 1963 55th reunion. Noon to 5 p.m. Aug, 11. Purpoodock Club, Cape Elizabeth. Contact Patty Marshall at 649-8991 or email [email protected]

South Portland High School Class of 1968 50th reunion. 6 to 11 p.m. Aug 18. Purpoodock Club, Cape Elizabeth. Seeking addresses. Contact [email protected]

97th annual reunion. The Second (Indianhead) Division Association of Olivia, North Carolina, is searching for members who served in the Army 2nd Infantry Division to attend a planned 97th annual reunion. Sept. 19 to 23 in Jacksonville, Florida. Contact Mike Davino at [email protected] or 919-498-1910, or go to www.2ida.org/2018-reunion.

