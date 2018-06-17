BIDDEFORD

School district, USDA work to provide children’s meals

The Biddeford School Nutrition Department, with help from the USDA Summer Food Service Program, will offer a summer meal program for the community from June 25 through Aug. 17.

The meals will be free for children 18 and younger and $3 for adults.

Breakfast and lunch will consist of a protein, whole grain bread or pasta, vegetables, fruit and milk.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the following Biddeford locations: Biddeford Middle School at 25 Tiger Way; JFK Kindergarten Center at 64 West St.; and McArthur Library at 270 Main St. Lunch will be served from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Bicycle Center, 45 Granite St.

In 2014, the USDA campaign provided meals to more than 2.6 million children each day at 45,170 sites during the program’s peak month of July. It served about 160 million meals and snacks at a cost to the agency of $464.9 million in fiscal 2014. The USDA reports that only an average 14 percent of families take advantage of the summer meal program.

The School Department wants to provide an inexpensive alternative for families and ensure youths are provided with nutritious meals and snacks when school is not in session.

WELLS

Volunteer of the Year recognized at luncheon

The Wells-Ogunquit Community School District named George Skala as its 2018 Exemplary Volunteer of the Year during its annual volunteer appreciation luncheon.

Skala works a few hours a day, four days a week in the school’s Math Facts Cafe, helping third- and fourth-graders learn multiplication and division.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.