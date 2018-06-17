WELLS

Library offers kids’ crafts, master juggler, comedian

The Wells Public Library will host the following programs at 1434 Post Road:

• Children’s and teen programs will include a Mother Goose Storytime for ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers, meeting at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

• A Crafty Kids drop-in art project will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Books at the Beach will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the gazebo in Harbor Park.

• On Friday, entertainer Steve Corning will perform at 10:30 a.m. with fast-paced juggling routines, escape artistry, comedy magic, contortion, balancing and LED light manipulation. The Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m.

• The Libraries Rock summer reading program offers weekly activities for youths through Aug. 11. For more details, contact [email protected] or call 646-8181.

• Adult programs will include the Libraries Rock Music Series, featuring Carol Coronis at 6 p.m. Tuesday; a conversational French language group meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday and a fiber arts group, meeting at 10 a.m. Friday.

LIVERMORE

Find strawberry shortcake at berry festival, craft fair

A strawberry festival and craft fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road.

This biennial event features artisans on the front lawn showing handmade crafts and selling original artwork. Activities include horse-drawn hayrides, tours of the 1867 Washburn family mansion, blacksmithing demonstrations, and a guided nature walk.

Strawberry shortcake, made with homemade biscuits, local strawberries and real whipped cream, will be sold for $4.

General admission is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and younger, and $25 for two adults with up to three children ages 5 to 12. Younger children are admitted free.

For details, call 897-4366 or go to www.norlands.org.

SACO

Parish offers presentation on funeral arrangements

Good Shepherd Parish will sponsor two sessions of “Everything You Need to Know to Plan a Catholic Funeral and Burial Today” from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St.

The discussion will include liturgical rites of the church as well as Catholic funeral and cemetery trends.

The program will be presented by John Fencik, Portland Diocese director of Catholic funeral and cemetery services.

For more information, contact Bonnie at 282-3954.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Paintings, mixed media part of summer art show

The Carrabassett Valley Library and Community Center is hosting a summer art exhibit at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3, that features the work of 19 local artists.

The artwork, which includes photography, paintings and mixed media, may be viewed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays throughout August.

A wine and cheese reception will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on July 6.

BRUNSWICK

First responders honored with community barbecue

The Brunswick Downtown Association will honor first responders with a community barbecue from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Brunswick Town Mall green.

The family-friendly event will include live music by acoustic duo Darlin’ Corey, tractor train rides, a bounce house, face painting and active Brunswick Fire Department trucks for kids to explore.

For more information or details about the Brunswick Downtown Association, visit www.brunswickdowntown.org or Call 729-4439.

KENNEBUNK

Christ Church offers exhibit featuring handmade quilts

Christ Church will present an exhibit of handmade quilts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 6 Dane St.

The show will feature both antique and modern quilts from throughout New England, along with wall hangings and artworks created by local artists. There will be art and quilts available for purchase. A Fill Your Own Pocket buffet luncheon will include fillings for pita bread sandwiches.

Admission for the exhibit only is $10, or $15 for lunch and the exhibit, with tickets available at the door.

For more details, go to www.christchurchkennebunk.org or call 985-4494.

Field Day geared toward amateur radio enthusiasts

Members of the New England Radio Discussion Society will participate in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise from 2 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday on the south yard of The New School in Kennebunk.

Since 1933, amateur radio operators across North America have established temporary amateur radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio.

Society members will demonstrate effective emergency procedures and technical proficiency in an outdoor setting resembling a quickly erected emergency operations site. Licensed club members will use voice, Morse code and digital data links to contact other stations while employing innovative techniques for power generation in the field.

For more details, call Alex Mendelsohn at 967-8812 or go to www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.

