As we waited for the ranked-choice voting process to deliver a winner in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, did I have it wrong that the ballots were in place by last Friday and that those executing the count did not press forward with the process until Monday morning?

Particularly knowing that ranked-choice voting was going to take longer to secure an outcome, why wouldn’t working long hours over the weekend have been part of the game plan?

Richard Mersereau

Brunswick

