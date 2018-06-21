As we waited for the ranked-choice voting process to deliver a winner in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, did I have it wrong that the ballots were in place by last Friday and that those executing the count did not press forward with the process until Monday morning?

Particularly knowing that ranked-choice voting was going to take longer to secure an outcome, why wouldn’t working long hours over the weekend have been part of the game plan?

Richard Mersereau

Brunswick

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.