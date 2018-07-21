I urge everyone to call and write to their Maine members of Congress to support a bill called the PRINT Act to save the newspaper and publishing industries.

President Trump has ordered tariffs on newsprint and publishing, which will cripple both industries, causing newspapers to cut back staff and pages being printed, and send the cost of buying newspapers and books through the ceiling.

The PRINT (Protecting Rational Incentives in Newsprint Trade) Act will suspend tariffs on newsprint and publishers while more thought is given to this matter. Sen. Susan Collins has introduced this bipartisan bill, which has 29 co-sponsors, including Sen. Angus King and Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

Please contact your lawmakers to support the PRINT Act (H.R. 6031/S.2835). Do not let this slip through. It will affect everyone who likes to pick up a newspaper every morning while having coffee, starting the day off right. Keep the press in business so we can read what is happening in our communities every day. Prevent the press from being taxed out of business.

Pat Davidson Reef

Falmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.