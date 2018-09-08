A 5-year-old Westbrook boy reported missing has been found safe, according to police.
The Westbrook Police Department had asked for information on the whereabouts of Garnett Cummings on Friday night. The department said Saturday evening that he had been located.
“Update – Garnett has been found safely!!! Thank you everyone for getting the word out,” reads the brief post on the department’s Facebook page.
A police dispatcher said no other information was immediately available Saturday night.
Garnett had last been seen on Wednesday in the company of his father. The two had not been seen since then, however, prompting Friday night’s missing person report.
