Westbrook police are asking for help as they investigate a report of a missing 5-year-old boy.

The boy, Garnett Cummings, was last seen in Westbrook on Wednesday at about 5 p.m. with his father, Christopher Cummings, according to an email from Chief of Police Janine L. Roberts Friday night.

Police say 5-year-old Garnett Cummings was last seen in Westbrook around 5 p.m. Wednesday with his father, Christopher Cummings. Photo courtesy Westbrook Police Department Garnett Cummings Photo courtesy Westbrook Police Department

The boy’s father has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday.

Garnett was described by police as a black male, four feet tall, 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Garnett or his father are asked to call the Westbrook Police Department at 854-2531. Roberts said in her email that police are trying to locate the father and son to make sure they are safe.

