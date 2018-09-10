MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public pancake breakfast, including pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, juice and coffee. All you can eat. 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post 159, Route 9 (across from the police station), Kennebunkport. Donations appreciated at the door. All veterans eat for free. 967-2400.

Public baked bean supper, including hot dogs, salads, rolls, brown bread and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. East Baldwin Church Parish Hall, 17 School St., East Baldwin. $8, $3.50 for children.

Public supper, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., Vassalboro.

Public baked bean supper, including baked pea, kidney and vegetarian beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, gelatin salads, rolls and brown bread and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. West Scarborough United Methodist Church, Route 1, Scarborough. $8, $4 for children.

Bean supper, with casseroles, homemade pies and desserts. 5 to 6 p.m. Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland.

Baked bean supper, featuring coleslaw, potato salad, hot dogs, rolls, brown bread, beverages and pies for dessert. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dedham Church, Route 46. Dedham Village. $9, $4 for children. 843-7646.

Public bean supper, includes two kinds of beans, hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, homemade biscuits, beverages and dessert. All you can eat. Takeout available. American Legion Post 159, Route 9 (across from the police station), Kennebunkport. $8, $4 for children. 967-2400.

Bean supper, with two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. 5 p.m. North Congregational Church of Groveville, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $8. 929-5600.

Share

< Previous

Next >