Cape Elizabeth High School Class of 1968 50th reunion. Saturday. Purpoodock Club, Cape Elizabeth. Contact Steve Hill at [email protected]

Deering High School Class of 1963 55th reunion. 5 p.m. Oct. 6. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Portland. $25. Reservations required. Contact Dawn DeRice at [email protected]

Naval Reserve Group Sima Norva 201 reunion. Seeking to update member contact information for monthly reunions and updates. Contact EM1 Don Dean at 577-2720 or [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1948 70th reunion. Social hour from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, followed by a luncheon at the Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland. Ordering from menu. For reservations, call Art Smith at 883-3731.

Portland High School Class of 1955 reunion. Sept. 22 at noon. Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern, 33 Allen Ave., Portland. Ordering from menu. Register with Joan Bartlett at 797-3260.

Waterville High School Class of 1947 71st reunion. 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Featuring a luncheon at Eric’s Restaurant & Catering, 105 College Ave., Waterville. Ordering from menu. Register with Robert McQuillan at 547-3617.

Westbrook High School Class of 1955 annual reunion. Saturday at noon. Summer home of Ron and Brenda Stultz at Big Sebago Lake, off Route 114, Standish. Entertainment by Jose Duddy from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

97th annual reunion. The Second (Indianhead) Division Association of Olivia, North Carolina, is searching for members who served in the Army 2nd Infantry Division to attend a planned 97th annual reunion. Sept. 19 to 23. Jacksonville, Florida. Contact Mike Davino at [email protected] or 919-498-1910, or go to www.2ida.org/2018-reunion.

