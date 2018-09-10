KITTERY

Lecture reveals tricks for keeping ticks at bay

The STAR Theatre Free Lecture Series will present “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road.

Tick season isn’t over yet. Bob Maurais of Mainely Ticks will discuss tick identification, personal protection and methods to make your yard less tick-friendly.

This lecture is free. Register at 439-3800 or www.kitterycommunitycenter.org/star-theatre.

KENNEBUNK

Former CIA official holds talk on modern threats

The Association of Former Intelligence Officers will begin a new season with the talk “Intelligence Challenges in a Volatile World” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brick Store Museum Program Center, 4 Dane St.

The talk will be presented by David Shedd, who has an extensive career with senior positions in the CIA, the National Security Council, the Office of the Director on National Intelligence, and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

He will examine the changing nature of threats to the U.S. in light of the enhanced capabilities available to our adversaries including technological advances, cyber warfare, biometrics, and chemical and biological information available on the web.

A question period will follow the presentation.

Museum shows off ‘Minzy & MacDonald’ exhibition

The Brick Store Museum’s contemporary Bauman Family Gallery will feature a dual show by printmaker Scott Minzy and photographer Jesse MacDonald called “Minzy & MacDonald: A Show in Black and White” at 117 Main St. The exhibition will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with free admission.

The display will run through Oct. 20 during regular business hours.

For details, call 985-4802 or go to brickstoremuseum.org.

GORHAM

School focused on STEM offers informational event

The Maine School of Science and Mathematics will host an informational session at the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 10 Bailey Hall.

The school in Limestone is the state’s first tuition-free, public, residential high school serving students from across the state.

Prospective students and parents will learn about MSSM and can meet with the newly appointed executive director, David Pearson, along with representatives from the summer camp and admissions offices. Current students and parents will be available to share their personal experiences. Parents and children ages 9 to 16 are encouraged to attend. Topics will include the enrollment process, residential life, academics and the MSSM STEM summer camp.

UNION

Garry Owen MC Pig Roast will include live music

The Garry Owen MC third annual Pig Roast will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday on Route 17, near the transfer station.

The event will include live music from the band Five Shadow. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children.

For details, call Neil at 542-4281 or Jerry at 706-6523.

WELLS

Wells High Class of 2017 may request student files

The Wells High School Guidance Department will be culling student files for the Class of 2017 beginning on Oct. 1.

Former students who wish to obtain their files should send their request in writing, along with their name and mailing address, to guidance secretary Erin Sanborn by Sept. 30. Students may email her at [email protected] or mail requests addressed to Erin Sanborn, Wells High School Guidance Office, 200 Sanford Road, Wells, ME 04090.

PORTLAND

Maine Maritime Academy holds student workshop

Maine Maritime Academy, in cooperation with Maine’s congressional delegation, will host an informational workshop for prospective students and their parents from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The free workshop includes sessions on federal military academies and the associated nomination process; military Reserve Officer Training Corps opportunities available at various types of colleges and universities; private military college options; and an overview of public maritime colleges, such as Maine Maritime Academy. College program personnel and representatives from Maine’s congressional delegation will be on-hand to answer questions.

For more details, call 800-464-6565 or contact [email protected] Walk-ins are welcome.

ARUNDEL

Heritage Day’s got it all – from wagon rides to pie

The sixth annual Arundel Heritage Day will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Limerick Road and Route 111, at the site of the North Chapel Common.

The event will feature live animals, old steam machines and engines, a Civil War encampment, food, music, craft demonstrations, children’s games, quilters, spinners, weavers, crafters, wagon rides, and a Boy Scout encampment. There will be an apple pie baking contest and a “Reminisce Tent,” where old friends and neighbors gather to reacquaint themselves amidst historical pieces of Arundel’s heritage.

The Southern Maine Ukes will provide music.

Admission and parking are free.

BRUNSWICK

Talk focuses on Civil War’s political, economic forces

The next Chamberlain Civil War Round Table lecture will feature a talk by Dr. Paul Kahan at 7 p.m. Thursday at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., in the Morrell Room.

Kahan will discuss unique political, economic and cultural forces unleashed by the Civil War during President Grant’s two terms. The talk is based on his book, “The Presidency of Ulysses S. Grant: Preserving the Civil War’s Legacy.”

Cake and other refreshments will be available at 6:15 p.m. before the meeting in recognition of Joshua Chamberlain’s 190th birthday and to ring in the new lecture season and new guests.

Several Round Table members will be in Civil War uniforms and attendees are welcome to come in Civil War clothing if they wish.

The lecture is free and donations are appreciated.

BIDDEFORD/SACO

River Jam Festival offers 5K and kayak races, music

The Biddeford Saco River Jam Festival will be held this weekend with activities that include a Friday night Fringe Festival and daytime events in Mechanics Park on Saturday.

n Fringe Fest kicks off the weekend on Main Street and at Shevenell Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. It will include local brew, street fare served by downtown restaurants, a performance from the Dark Follies and a free potluck of pies. The Pepperell Mill Campus will offer “Influx: A Multimedia Installation Event” from 5 to 8 p.m.

n Saturday events begin with the annual River Jam 5K Road Race at 8 a.m. Runners may register online at RunSignUp.com. Participants can come out for a fun run or compete for individual and team prizes. Advance registration is $20 and day-of registration is $25.

The “Dash to the Sea” kayak race on the Saco River begins at 10 a.m. Registration materials are available on the Biddeford Recreation Department website. Registration is $15.

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday there will be free events at Mechanics Park, with performances by Sellam Circus, lots of kids’ games, a curated Makers Market, barbecue lunch for sale, 20 community booths and free canoe rides on the Saco River (leaving from Rumery’s Boat Yard, just down the block). River-lovers can also purchase $20 tickets on Eventbrite for Boat Tours down the Saco River that leave Rumery’s Boat Yard at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

By 4 p.m., the gates open for the Main Stage on Saco Island (behind Run of the Mill) where a beer tent and food trucks will welcome visitors for an evening of music. The evening begins with a new local favorite from Portland called SnugHouse. They’ll be followed by last year’s winner of the River Jam Battle of the Bands, Bri Lane, who will bring her full band. Sylvain’s Acadian Aces, which was well-received at the 2018 La Kermesse Festival, will perfom in the penultimate spot in the lineup. Spencer Albee and Zach Jones will present a reunion of their former band, As Fast As.

More details are available at www.RiverJamFest.com and on Facebook/RiverJamFestival.

WESTBROOK

Kids Safety Day includes fire trucks, bicycle rodeo

Westbrook Public Safety, along with Saco & Biddeford Savings and Hannaford in Westbrook, will host a free Kids Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, in the parking lot between Hannaford and Saco & Biddeford Savings, at 2 Hannaford Drive.

• From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees can view a smokehouse, fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles. There will be face painting and CPR demonstrations.

• From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be a mock crime scene and K-9 demonstrations.

• There will also be a vehicle extrication demonstration at 11 a.m.

Free hotdogs, popcorn, water and soda will be available for attendees.

Ernie’s Cycle Shop and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine will sponsor a bicycle rodeo and provide bike safety checks throughout the event.

The Michael T. Goulet Traumatic Brain Injury and Epilepsy Foundation will be giving away free multisport helmets to the first 200 attendees, along with a fitting and safety check. Attendees may bring an old helmet for a fitting.

CPR demonstrations and a blood pressure screening will be available. Attendees may inspect the inside of a race car, the Seatbelt Simulator and may pick up a child identification kit. The Westbrook Youth Football table will offer details about new sports safety equipment.

The Girls Scouts of Maine will share outdoor survival skills and talk about first aid. Attendees can also participate in the Passport to Safety program and enter to win one of two bicycles.

