A new restaurant called 21 Taps Wood Fired Grill – so named because it serves 21 Maine craft beers on draft – has opened at 185 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough.

The restaurant, next door to The Egg & I and across the street from The Cheese Iron, combines craft beers from at least 10 local breweries with wood-fired food such as 12-ounce sirloin steaks, burgers, salmon fillets and roasted half chickens. The restaurant plans to be serving wood-fired pizza by early next week, according to Jennifer Siegler, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Dave.

Siegler said the restaurant has an 85-seat dining room, plus there’s a separate pub where they plan to offer karaoke on Friday nights, beginning next week. A 60-seat deck is surrounded by lawn and trees, to help cushion diners from the noise of busy Route 1.

Siegler said she’s worked in the restaurant industry for 25 years. She’s never owned a restaurant before, but has a lot of management experience. “For the last year and a half, my husband and I have been talking about the wood-fired concept and have been experimenting with our own wood-fired cooking and absolutely love the flavor of wood-fired food,” she said.

In addition to karaoke, the restaurant also offers live music with no cover charge on Wednesdays and Saturdays and a trivia night on Mondays.

The hours at 21 Taps will be 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Meredith Goad can be contacted at 791-6332 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MeredithGoad

Share

filed under: