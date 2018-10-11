NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Keith Kinkaid made 21 saves as the New Jersey Devils celebrated their home opener Thursday night with a 6-0 victory over the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

Marcus Johansson, Blake Coleman, Jean-Sebastien Dea and Brian Boyle also scored for the Devils, who are off to a 2-0-0 start. It was a rare victory for New Jersey in the series. Washington was 14-1-2 in the previous 17 meetings.

Pheonix Copley stopped 30 shots in his Capitals’ debut.

The Devils’ defense did an outstanding job stifling the Capitals, who had scored 18 goals in the first three games.

Palmieri scored twice in the first period. The Devils had the better jump at the start, outshooting the Capitals 13-6 over the first 20 minutes.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, RED WINGS 3: Auston Matthews scored twice for a league-leading nine goals – tying an NHL record after five games – and helped Toronto win at Detroit.

PENGUINS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: Phil Kessel scored a natural hat trick and Pittsburgh beat visiting Vegas.

Vegas scored the first goal of the game, and Kessel had the next three – with the final two coming on second-period breakaways.

AVALANCHE 6, SABRES 1: Nathan MacKinnon scored twice to extend his season-opening goal streak to four games as Colorado won at Buffalo, New York.

RANGERS 3, SHARKS 2: Brady Skjei buried a wrist shot 37 seconds into overtime and New York beat visiting San Jose for Coach David Quinn’s first career victory.

CANUCKS 4, LIGHTNING 1: Elias Petterson and Brock Boeser scored 1:10 apart in the third period and Jake Virtanen and Markus Granlund added empty-net goals as Vancouver rallied to win at Tampa, Florida.

BLUE JACKETS 5, PANTHERS 4: Cam Atkinson scored with 2:46 left to give Columbus a win at Sunrise, Florida.

NOTES

PREDATORS: Forward Austin Watson’s suspension for domestic abuse has been reduced from 27 to 18 games by an arbitrator.

