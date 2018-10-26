State Rep. Ryan Fecteau is facing a challenge from Republican Emily Rousseau as he seeks a third term representing Biddeford in the Legislature.

Fecteau, 26, has served two terms in the House District 11 seat and for the past two years as House chairman of the Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee.

Both candidates are traditionally financed. Fecteau reported $4,220 in contributions, according to the Maine Ethics Commission.

Rousseau, who did not respond to multiple interview requests and does not have any active campaign website or social media presence, has raised $75 for her campaign, according to the commission.

Fecteau said he has focused on making sure bills that would harm middle- and low-income residents don’t pass. He helped defeat a bill proposed by Gov. Paul LePage to eliminate the homestead exemption and opposed efforts to gut the 2016 minimum wage referendum, he said.

If elected to a third term, Fecteau said he will continue to push for a bill to provide funding to the 17 career and technical schools across the state to make sure Mainers have access to training to replace employees in the trades who are nearing retirement. The bill has died in appropriations for the past four years because it has not been sent for a floor vote.

“I think it’s long overdue that the state takes seriously its role in making sure these schools are able to take a step into the 21st century,” Fecteau said. “This is a top priority for me.”

Fecteau said his age, his role running two small businesses and his conversations with seniors in the community give him a valuable perspective to address issues that effect people across the state.

“As someone who is young and chose to return to Maine to live and work after college, I believe I have a strong understanding of the barriers my peers face when they come back to Maine to work and start families,” he said. “As our seniors get older, we need to make sure they can afford to stay in their homes, that they have affordable medical care and that they can afford to retire comfortably and enjoy the retirement they worked so hard to earn.”

