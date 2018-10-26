A former Biddeford city councilor is running unopposed for the House District 12 seat representing part of Biddeford.

Democrat Victoria Foley, 35, who won a contested June primary, said she is seeking the District 12 seat because she wants to represent the needs of her hometown at a time when it is undergoing “an exciting and tremendous amount of change.” She also believes divisive politics are not working for Maine and wants to bring “a spirit of civility and collaboration to all conversations in Augusta,” she said.

Foley said she feels strongly about ensuring access to high-quality health care, providing resources that allow seniors to age in place and that the state should fund schools at the mandated level.

Foley was appointed to the Biddeford council in June 2017, then elected to a full term that November. She resigned this month after buying a house outside of the ward she represented.

She works as director of marketing for New England Cancer Specialists and has a bachelor’s in journalism.

