Democratic Rep. Margaret “Maggie” O’Neil is facing opposition from Republican Joseph Lynch in her bid for re-election in Maine House District 15, which covers part of Saco.

Lynch, 28, is a self-employed accountant and is the treasurer for Saco Main Street.

THE CANDIDATES JOSEPH LYNCH

Age: 28

Residence: Saco

Party: Republican

Family: Did not provide

Occupation: Owner of J. Lynch LLC Accounting and Consulting

Education: MBA and B.S. in accounting from Husson University

Political/civic experience: Saco Main Street, Saco Economic Planning Board

Website: On Facebook MARGARET ‘MAGGIE’ O’NEIL

Age: 29

Residence: Saco

Party: Democrat

Family: Single

Occupation: Works in hospitality

Education: B.A. in classics and history from Dalhousie University

Political/civic experience: Elected to House of Representatives in 2016

Website: On Facebook

Lynch said the issue of rising health care costs will only be resolved through a bipartisan effort, with people looking for answers rather than spouting talking points.

“I will bring my accounting experience to the table and analyze data honestly to come up with real solutions,” he said.

Lynch said the state needs to lower taxes and create a better job climate to lure high-paying jobs and retain young workers.

Lynch said if elected he will work to make sure the city of Saco and the Maine Department of Transportation continue to follow through with the proposed Route 112 and Industrial Park Road traffic congestion solution.

O’Neil, 29, works in hospitality and has served as a state representative since 2016.

O’Neil said she supported legislation preventing those in crisis from posing a danger to themselves, family members and the community.

O’Neil said that though the majority of corrective health care policy requires a scale of investment that must be made on the national level, Maine voters have already taken a major step to address rising health care costs by voting to pass Medicaid expansion two years ago at the ballot box.

“If the current governor manages to delay implementation until next January, the next governor and Legislature must be ready to move forward with Medicaid expansion immediately,” she said.

O’Neil said the education system needs to be tailored to prepare students for jobs in demand by Maine employers to help retain young workers in the state.

O’Neil said the state needs to invest in its broadband infrastructure to support entrepreneurs and young professionals who have moved to the state to work remotely. She said the state should focus on growing Maine businesses rather than attempting to lure jobs to the state.

