The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a clothing store in Raymond.

Lt. Donald Foss said a man entered Mexicali Blues on Route 302 around 1:30 p.m. and displayed a knife.

An employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the robber ran away. He is described as a white male with an average build. The employee was not injured.

Police said the robber was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans. His face was partially concealed by a piece of clothing.

Witnesses told police that they saw the man enter a silver or gray sedan, which had been parked a short distance from the business.

Foss said investigators are looking for anyone who might have recorded the man or his getaway vehicle on video. The Subway sandwich shop in Standish was robbed on Saturday, but police are not certain that the two crimes are related.

In the Subway robbery, the man did not display a weapon, but indicated to the clerk that he had a weapon.

Maine State Police are assisting sheriff’s deputies. Anyone with information regarding the Raymond robbery is being encouraged to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 893-2810.

