A man robbed a Subway store at 58 Ossipee Trail East in Standish on Saturday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said a man entered the store at 6:42 and demanded money from one of the workers. No weapon was displayed but the suspect indicated that he was armed, police said in a prepared statement.

The worker turned over an undetermined amount of money to the man who fled the store on foot.

The man is still at large. Maine State Police helped sheriff’s deputies in the investigation which is continuing.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

< Previous

Next >