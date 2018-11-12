MID COAST HOSPITAL



Sidney Levi Durant, born Oct. 16 to Robrina S. Watson and Craig R. Durant of Harpswell. Grandparents are Karin and Robert Watson and Marie and Lester Durant, all of Harpswell.

Mya Ann Everhart, born Oct. 30 to Joe and Jenny Everhart of Topsham. Grandparents are Charlene and Larry Martin of Alton, New Hampshire, and Nancy and Harry Everhart of Bowdoin. Sibling is Emma Everhart.

Charlie Lynn Murray, born Nov. 1 to Richard Murray Jr. and Ashley Wright of Westport Island. Grandparents are Brian and Heidi Wright of Edgecomb, Richard Murray Sr. of Bowdoin and Susan Seigars of South China. Great-grandparents are Roger and Marsha Dalton.

Elias Joseph Poulin, born Nov. 1 to Anthony and Ashley Poulin of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Trish Merrill of Durham, Scott Compeau of Jacksonville, Florida, and Faye and Claude Poulin of Bowdoin.

Paisley Ann-Louise Caswell, born Nov. 2 to Michael Caswell and Lindsey Mcphee of Richmond. Grandparents are Lisa Mcphee of Waterville and Heidi Caswell of Augusta. Great-grandparents are Jennifer Reynolds of Richmond, and Maureen Kramer of Augusta.

ST. MARY’S REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Anson Eric Bigelow, born Oct. 22 to Eric and Kendra Bigelow of Leeds. Grandparents are Brenda Williams of Oxford, Susan Bigelow of Sabattus, and James and Linda Bigelow of Wyman.

Julian Carter Hairston, born Oct. 25 to Krystle Edmands and Denzel Hairston of Lewiston. Grandparents are Janey and Roger of Auburn, and Linda Baugh and Martina and Stephen Hairston, all of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Edward Fallon of Lisbon, Patricia of Providence, Rhode Island, and Geraldine of Lewiston.

