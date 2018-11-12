MONDAY

Free community breakfast. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Free community lunch, including a turkey entrée with stuffing. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Community Hall, Route 121, Otisfield.

THURSDAY

Free community meal. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public bean supper, with homemade kidney and pea beans. 4 to 6 p.m. Saco Grange Hall No. 53, 168 North St., Saco. $8, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for younger children. Takeout available. 831-5784 or [email protected]

Harvest buffet, featuring baked beans, casseroles, salads and more. 5 to 6 p.m. Waterville First Congregational Church UCC, at the corner of Main Street and Eustis Parkway, Waterville. $9, $4 for children ages 4 and older.

