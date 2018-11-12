Has anyone else noticed that all the signs for Jeanne Swanton’s Portland Board of Public Education campaign disappeared Wednesday morning? Being a good citizen, she collected them all immediately, unlike so many other political candidates.
She cares about the environment and about us. I hope she runs for another office and gets the better results she deserves.
Elaine Benedetti
Portland
-
Business
Planet Dog bought by Denver pet products company
-
Local & State
Westbrook home severely damaged in Monday fire
-
Life & Culture
New exercise guidelines say starting as young as 3 is best
-
Business
Oyster company eyes expansion, but opponents warn of shell game
-
Local & State
New Hampshire police capture 'armed and dangerous' man