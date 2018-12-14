As an Ogunquit voter, I believe that Gillian Graham’s misleading Dec. 10 article regarding the recall of three Select Board members needs a response.

She cites 900 petition signatures and mentions that there are 1,216 registered voters in Ogunquit, as if 75 percent of all Ogunquit voters support the recall. Fact: If verified, 250 voters signed separate petitions for each of the three Select Board members – not 900 different individuals, as Graham implies.

Contrary to recall organizer Jerry DeHart’s assertions, the board members face recall because they supported the decision by the current town manager (Patricia Finnigan) to terminate Fire Chief Mark O’Brien. These sentiments were expressed vocally, both initially and continually.

DeHart states that there are violations of the First and 14th amendments, as if he were a constitutional attorney. The statement is stunning but not surprising. Select Board member Rick Dolliver at the Dec. 4 board meeting compared the present Ogunquit situation to the Holocaust and segregation. Outrageous! These extreme comments are fueling this recall.

I would welcome an extensive investigative report on Ogunquit and small-town politics.

Where were DeHart and Take Back Ogunquit when the former town manager (Thomas Fortier) fired a number of town employees? Where was the outcry by Take Back Ogunquit members at the disparity in raises for town employees? Most received only cost of living raises, while the code enforcement officer and fire chief received raises that exceeded 15 percent if not higher.

The recall process ought to be reserved for those who violate the law. None of the three has. None has acted unethically. None has committed a crime.

Take Back Ogunquit to the past? Or Move Ogunquit Forward to a future that represents all? That is where we are. That is where we need to go.

Patricia Hussey

Ogunquit

