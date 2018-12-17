CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Author will discuss strategies of writing

Join Maine author and performer Elizabeth Peavey for a discussion about writing strategies for getting your personal narrative written at 4 p.m. Thursday in the library’s Begin Family Community Room at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No 3.

Peavey’s talk will focus on the nuts and bolts of writing: how to set small goals, how to develop a central idea and stick with it and how to make our worlds come alive through vivid detail. She will also touch on the slippery issue of truth vs. fact when recalling the past.

Attendees will be sent off with a writing exercise to get them started because preserving our family stories is a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays.

For more details, call 237-3535.

BELFAST

Rockport folk group to perform Thursday

The Push Farther Project, a Rockport-based folk music group, will perform a show of new songs and old favorites at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Crosby Center, at 96 Church St.

Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

For more information, email [email protected]

