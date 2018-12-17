We interrupt America’s long and largely unexamined participation in a brutal Saudi military campaign in Yemen with a moment of moral clarity.

No, no, no, no, said the U.S. Senate last week in a historic 56-41 vote: Americans do not wish to be responsible for fueling the death and starvation of thousands of women, men and children.

The proposition might appeal to one Donald Trump, who, as a candidate, vowed to stay out of foreign wars, especially in the Middle East.

Alas, entanglements with an oil-rich kingdom that happens to be the chief enemy of our enemy – that’s Iran – are easier to bemoan than to break.

Which is why the U.S. House will sit on its hands, at least for now. And the president will not budge.

