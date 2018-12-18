NEWARK, N.J. — John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau scored in the opening 13:38 and the Toronto Maple Leafs displayed all their talent with a 7-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Nazem Kadri matched his career high with three assists and red-hot Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly added second-period goals as Toronto embarrassed New Jersey for the second time this season and won for the seventh time in 11 games (7-2-2). Tyler Ennis scored two late goals to finish the scoring.

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in winning for the second time in his last five starts (2-2-1).

Sami Vatanen and Nico Hischier scored for the struggling Devils, who are 3-6-6 in their last 15 games. Keith Kinkaid gave up five goals on 21 shots before being lifted with New Jersey down 5-1 after 40 minutes.

FLYERS 3, RED WINGS: Carter Hart made 22 saves in his NHL debut and Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist as Philadelphia beat visiting Detroit and made interim coach Scott Gordon a winner in his first game.

Radko Gudas also scored for Philadelphia, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Flyers were playing their first game since head coach Dave Hakstol was fired on Monday, a more that capped a tumultuous few weeks. General manager Ron Hextall was fired last month and new GM Chuck Fletcher ended Hakstol’s four-year tenure after a 1-4 road trip was punctuated by Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Vancouver. The Flyers entered the game last in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.

PANTHERS 5, SABRES 2: Evgenii Dadonov had two goals and an assist as Florida won at Buffalo. Troy Brouwer, Aleksander Barkov and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Panthers, who scored three goals in a span of 2:44 in the third period. Roberto Luongo made 30 saves.

Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo. Carter Hutton made 30 saves.

RANGERS 3, DUCKS 1: Kevin Hayes scored on a short-handed breakaway goal with 40 seconds left as New York rallied to beat visiting Anaheim.

Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal and two assists, and Filip Chytil added an empty-netter in the Rangers’ three-goal third period. Alexandar Georgiev, called up on Sunday after a stint in the minors, stopped 14 shots to help New York win for the second time in eight games (2-3-3).

Trailing 1-0 after two periods, the Rangers came out aggressive in the third period and outshot the Ducks 14-1 over the final 20 minutes.

