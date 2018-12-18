INDIANAPOLIS — Larry Nance Jr.’s buzzer-beating tip-in gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a 92-91 victory at Indiana on Tuesday night.

Nance finished with 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in the Cavs’ third road victory of the season. Rodney Hood scored 17 points to lead Cleveland, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Pacers were led by Domantas Sabonis’ 17 points and Bojan Bogdanovic’s 14, but never took control long enough to pull away from Cleveland. The loss ended Indiana’s season-best seven-game winning streak.

Indiana certainly had its chances.

Victor Oladipo missed two free throws with 9.5 seconds left, failing to extend the Pacers’ 91-90 lead.

And after the Cavs called timeout, Hood’s layup bounced off the rim – and right into the hands of Nance, whose shot withstood a replay review.

It was that kind of night for Indiana, which seemed to get caught overlooking one of the league’s three seven-win teams with a showdown looming at Toronto on Wednesday.

The Pacers shot 39.8 percent from the field, were 4 of 22 on 3-pointers and lacked intensity all night.

NETS 115, LAKERS 110: D’Angelo Russell had 22 points and a career high-tying 13 assists against his former team, and host Brooklyn ran the NBA’s longest winning streak to six.

Joe Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 for the Nets. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 17 points and Jared Dudley made some big baskets down the stretch to score 13.

LeBron James bounced back from his lowest-scoring game of the season with 36 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, but the Lakers finished 1-3 on their trip.

HAWKS 118, WIZARDS 110: Jeremy Lin scored 12 of his 16 points in the final period and Atlanta overcame Bradley Beal’s 29 points for a victory at home against Washington.

Seven players scored in double figures to help the last-place Hawks stop a three-game skid. John Collins had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while rookie Trae Young scored 19.

NOTES

FINES: Toronto Raptors Coach Nick Nurse was fined $15,000 by the league for criticizing the referees after a 95-86 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday

• Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore was fined $10,000 for throwing the ball into the stands. He received a technical foul with 9:09 left in a 144-127 loss to the Nets on Sunday.

