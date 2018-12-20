TORONTO — Auston Matthews had two goals and two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs rout the Florida Panthers 6-1 on Thursday night.

It was the second four-point game of the season for Matthews. John Tavares also scored twice for Toronto, and Morgan Rielly had four assists. Mitch Marner added a goal and two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Rielly is the first NHL defenseman to reach 40 points this season.

PENGUINS 2, WILD 1: Bryan Rust scored two goals to lead Pittsburgh past visiting Minnesota.

Rust put Pittsburgh ahead 8:12 into the third period. He has at least one goal in five of his last six games, including the winner Wednesday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals on the road.

Casey DeSmith stopped 40 shots for the Penguins.

FLYERS 2, PREDATORS 1: Carter Hart made 31 saves for his second straight win in his second NHL start, helping Philadelphia win at home.

Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek scored for the Flyers, who won their second straight under interim coach Scott Gordon.

Nick Bonino scored for Nashville, which lost its ninth straight game on the road.

RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 1: Niklas Kronwall had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots for visiting Detroit.

Jonathan Ericsson, Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin also scored to help Detroit win at PNC Arena for the second time this season. Larkin’s empty-netter extended his point streak to nine games.

BLUE JACKETS 2, DEVILS 1: Cam Atkinson scored on a penalty shot and Sergei Bobrovsky had 30 saves, lifting Columbus to a win at home.

Nick Foligno also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Taylor Hall scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first NHL start, had 36 saves.

NOTES

SABRES: Buffalo is terminating the remaining 31/2 seasons of Patrik Berglund’s contract after the forward cleared waivers.

The Sabres waived Berglund on Wednesday after suspending him for failing to report to the team for its road game at Washington on Saturday.

Berglund stands to lose the $9.85 million over the final three years of his contract, along with what’s left of the $4.7 million he’s owed this year.

HURRICANES: Carolina activated forward Jordan Staal from injured reserve, after he missed five games because of a concussion.

