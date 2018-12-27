ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Authorities say the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan tried to commandeer an occupied bus and attacked its driver on Christmas Day.

Pennsylvania State Police said they arrested 36-year-old Kate Major Lohan of Boca Raton, Florida, and charged her with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

She made bail and was released Wednesday.

Major Lohan, who attended high school in Allentown, is married to Michael Lohan, the father of Lindsay Lohan.

