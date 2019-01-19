CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Charge continued their success against the Maine Red Claws, pulling away in the final four minutes to score a 104-95 victory in a G League game Saturday night.

The Charge have won the last eight meetings with the Red Claws and have a 24-10 advantage in the series.

The score was 92-92 with four minutes left, but Maine was limited to a 3-pointer by P.J. Dozier the rest of the way as Canton finished on a 12-3 run.

Levi Randolph finished with 21 points for Canton. Malik Newman added 17.

Dozier scored 22 points and Andrew White III added 17 for Maine.

