CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Charge continued their success against the Maine Red Claws, pulling away in the final four minutes to score a 104-95 victory in a G League game Saturday night.
The Charge have won the last eight meetings with the Red Claws and have a 24-10 advantage in the series.
The score was 92-92 with four minutes left, but Maine was limited to a 3-pointer by P.J. Dozier the rest of the way as Canton finished on a 12-3 run.
Levi Randolph finished with 21 points for Canton. Malik Newman added 17.
Dozier scored 22 points and Andrew White III added 17 for Maine.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally past Hawks
-
Boston Bruins
Rask injured in Bruins' loss
-
Maine Red Claws
Red Claws lose to Canton again
-
College
Saturday's Top 25 roundup: Duke sends Virginia to first loss
-
Varsity Maine
Boys' hockey: Falmouth ends its skid