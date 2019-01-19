BOSTON — Mika Zibanejad scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves to take over sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s career wins and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 Saturday night.

Filip Chytil also scored for New York, and Lundqvist got his 446th win to break a tie with Terry Sawchuk. It was New York’s fourth win in five games, and its eighth in the last nine meetings against Boston.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is helped off the ice after Filip Chytil of the Rangers crashed into him while scoring a goal Saturday night. Rask did not return to the game, and the Rangers won, 3-2. Associated Press/Mary Schwalm

Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, who lost in regulation for just the second time in 10 games (7-2-1). Boston also lost starting goalie Tuukka Rask to a concussion late in the first period.

Rask was hurt in a hard collision with Chytil, who was sent flying into his head by Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy after scoring a goal while charging the net at full speed with 1 1/2 minutes left in the opening period.

The hit sent Rask onto his back, where he was down for a while before being helped to the bench and down the tunnel to the locker room. He entered tied with Cecil “Tiny” Thompson as the winningest goaltender in club history with 252 victories and was 6-0-1 in his previous seven starts.

Zibanejad scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle with 10:55 left in the third.

Trailing 2-1, Boston tied it on Marchand’s goal from the top of the crease off David Pastrnak’s feed 3:24 into the third.

With both teams due for nine days off, with a bye week and the All-Star break, the first period was somewhat surprisingly lackluster with limited hits, chances and rushes until Boston took a 1-0 edge on Heinen’s goal with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

Chytil’s goal tied it a minute later, and Zibanejad redirected Brady Skjei’s shot by Halak to give the Rangers the lead at 5:22 of the second.

