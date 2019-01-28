BLUE HILL

Bagaduce Music seeks compositions by youths

Bagaduce Music has begun accepting material for its 23rd annual Young Composers Competition, which is open to all Maine students. Participants ages 18 and younger are encouraged to enter an original musical composition by Feb. 8. Those submissions must be with a maximum performance length of five minutes, to be evaluated by a panel of three judges.

The purpose of the Young Composers Competition is to foster and develop an interest in original music composition and notation among Maine students, who can win prize money for their creative efforts: $200 for first place, $125 for second place and $75 for third place. Three winners will be chosen in each of two age groups of 13 and younger and 14 and older. Original music composition should be sent to the Bagaduce Music Lending Library.

All 2019 young composers are invited to perform their original works at the Young Composers Festival, to be held on April 20 at the Bay School. Mark Tipton, a judge and composer, will offer a composition workshop for older students at 1 p.m. that day.

Details about the competition, guidelines and entry forms are available on the Bagaduce Music website at www.bagaducemusic.org.

For more details, call 207-374-5454.

WELLS

Music Boosters hold annual textile drive

Wells High School Music Boosters are holding their fourth annual textile fundraising drive, during the month of February, to raise funds for the WHS Music Boosters and the Epilepsy Foundation of New England.

The fundraiser, called a “Winter Weed-Out,” asks community members to consider “weeding through their closets” to make non-monetary donations in the form of new or gently used clothing and accessories, curtains, fabrics, uniforms, costumes, slip covers, handbags and backpacks. Please note that wet items, household items and books are not allowed in the textile drive.

All items should be placed in new garbage bags and deposited in the blue Epilepsy Foundation barrels, located at Wells Town Hall, the Wells-Ogunquit CSD superintendent’s office, Wells High School, Wells Junior High School, Wells Elementary School, Matt’s Barbershop in Wells or the office of Prime Storage in Wells during regular business hours. Tax donation receipts and extra bags will be available with the blue barrels.

In addition to the above locations, the collection drive includes a “Stuff-the-Band-Truck” event and “Personal Pick-Up” from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 and 23. On those days the Wells-Ogunquit Music Booster white truck will be parked and ready for donation bags at the Wells Transfer Station. Or, donors can schedule a personal pickup if they have three or more 30-gallon bags or six or more 13-gallon bags. To schedule a pickup for either of these days, contact Ashley Breton at 646-7240 or email [email protected] The last day to donate to this textile drive is Feb. 28.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Loranger Imaginarium requests new supplies

Loranger Middle School’s makerspace, the Imaginarium, is in need of supplies.

The Imaginarium provides STEM learning to help students develop a maker mindset that encourages them to believe in themselves.

Items needed include duct tape, packing tape, masking tape, Scotch tape, decorative tape, electrical tape, cardboard of all sizes, paper towel tubes, egg cartons, glue guns and glue refills, wood glue, Elmer’s glue, glue sticks, batteries, LED diodes, old decorative light strings, flexible wire such as cat5 or phone cables, Playdoh in small containers, copper tape, foil tape, cardboard cutters, yarn, felt, beads, pipe cleaners, fabric, ribbon, buttons, Velcro, rubber bands, googley eyes, toothpicks, straws, cotton balls, popsicle sticks, plastic containers, lids, tubing, nonworking electronics, wooden tracks, dominoes, peg board, Styrofoam balls and marbles.

For more details, email Donna Stearns at [email protected]

PORTLAND/BANGOR

Drive raises $150,000 for heating assistance

News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) recently raised more than $150,000 during its annual statewide Project Heat Telethon benefiting the Keep ME Warm Fund. The funding will be used to providing heating assistance this winter for 539 households throughout the state.

Keep ME Warm is a partnership of the 10 United Ways in Maine and 10 Community Action Agencies. It is the only statewide program that provides emergency heating assistance and support to low-income households and local organizations throughout Maine.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Youths join Sens. King, Collins in civics seminar

The United States Senate Youth Program has announced that high school students Joseph Eugene Bergeon of Kennebunk and Jay Raj Philbrick of Limestone will join Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King in representing Maine on March 2-9 in the nation’s capital as part of the 57th annual USSYP Washington Week.

Established by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962, the program was created to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, to learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and to emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision-making not only for America but also for people around the world.

Bergeon, a senior at Kennebunk High School and Philbrick, a junior at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104-student national delegation. The competitive, merit-based program annually selects just two outstanding high school students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity to journey to the Capitol to participate in an intensive, weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it. In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs. Transportation and all expenses for Washington Week are also provided by The Hearst Foundations.

Chosen as alternates to the 2019 program were Lauren Cooper of Foxcroft Academy and Logan Holt, who attends Brunswick High School.

