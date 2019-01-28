Bridgton Hospital

Logan Anthony Smith, born Jan. 7 to Mark A. Smith Jr. and Emily A. Terrano of Limington. Grandparents are Mark Smith Sr. of Buxton, Kathleen West of Standish and Tom and Jill Blanchard of Sebago. Great-grandparents are John and Ann Nickerson of Wells.

St. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Owen Jeffrey Shock, born Jan. 16 to Chelsea Michaud and Jeffrey Shock Jr. of Auburn. Grandparents are Jeff and Janet Shock of West Paris and Lisa and Mitch Caron of Greene. Great-grandmother is Greg Michaud of Auburn.

