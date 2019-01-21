A 64-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in South Portland Saturday evening was listed in fair condition Monday at Maine Medical Center.

Wendy Livingston was crossing Broadway near Cottage Road in South Portland away from a crosswalk when a vehicle stopped to allow her to cross.

The first vehicle, a Subaru driven by 21-year-old Benjamin Azarowitz of Stowe, Vermont, was then struck from behind by a Pontiac sedan driven by Justin McCormack, 22, of Portland. The crash pushed the Subaru forward into the crosswalk.

Livingston was pinned under a vehicle and was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Maine State Police assisted in reconstructing the crash, said South Portland Police Lt. Todd Bernard.

Investigators still must download information from the computers of the vehicles involved. Bernard said criminal charges are possible, depending on what facts the investigation reveals.

