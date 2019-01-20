A South Portland woman received non-life threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Broadway near Cottage Road in South Portland Saturday.

Police said Wendy Livingston, 64, who was dressed in dark clothing, was hit at about 5 p.m. when she tried to cross the road away from a pedestrian cross walk.

Police said a Subaru operated by Benjamin Azarowitz, 21, of Stowe, Vermont, stopped to let her cross. A Pontiac sedan, operated by Justin McCormack, 22, of Portland, crashed into the back of the Subaru and then hit Livingston, pinning her under the vehicle.

Livingston was taken to Maine Medical Center. No charges have been filed. The accident is still under investigation.

