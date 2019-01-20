The storm of the year might turn out to be the storm of the month.

Originally billed as the kind of storm that hits once a season, a weekend storm that was supposed to leave up to two feet of snow over much of the state will probably drop about a foot or less over southern and coastal areas, thanks to a warm air mass that moved over West Virginia and Maryland Sunday morning, said Derek Schroeter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

The warm air causes the snow to warm up and turn to rain and then into ice as it hits the surface where temperatures are hovering in the single digits in Maine, said Schroeter. The temperature in Gray was 2.5 degrees and falling at 8 a.m.

The result is a lot less snow, with about 4 to 10 inches on the ground in most places. Rockland on the coast had 6 inches at 8 a.m. and Newry, in the western mountains, had 9 inches.

“It should be interesting to see how far the sleet pushes in,” from the coast, said Schroeter.

Mostly it appeared that Mainers had hunkered down for the storm. Most stores and businesses were closed and there were only a handful of people who had ventured out by mid morning searching for the few coffee shops open in the Old Port.

Minor coastal flooding was reported in the usual spots. About six inches of water and ice covered Portland Pier at the high tide at 9:45 a.m. The pier was closed off by road crews who erected barriers at J’s Oyster restaurant.

Saco officials were monitoring flood-prone Camp Ellis Sunday morning. There was a bit of splash over but no serious problems, said Fire Department Capt. Bill Madore.

He said officials cut off access to the area to motor vehicles as a precuation but there was no serious flooding at high tide at 9:45 a.m.

Elsewhere the storm was causing few problems Sunday morning as motorists appeared to be staying off the roads officials said. Many churches cancelled services in advance of the storm.

Central Maine Power reported only 76 outages at 8:30 a.m., 75 of them in Waterboro, out of its 639,002 statewide customers.

The storm is now supposed to wind down around 7 p.m. across the state.

The sleet could change over to freezing rain along the southern coast which could cause power outages. It will then turn bitterly cold with daytime highs in the single digits and teens and overnight temperature below zero in the mountains and the single digits near the coast on Monday and then moderate on Tuesday.

The Maine Turnpike reduced speeds to 45 mph Sunday and reported no serious crashes Sunday morning.

“We don’t have a whole lot of people out there we have had no crashes so far. People are staying home, ” said Shira Andersen, turnpike communications specialist who went on duty at 8 a.m.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

< Previous