SOUTH PARIS

Register for free lecture on bees, blueberries

Registrations are now being accepted for the free talk “Native Bees: Habitat, Threats and Citizen Science,” to be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Kalyn Bickerman-Martens, a Ph.D. candidate in ecology and environmental sciences at the University of Maine, who focuses on the health of the state’s bumblebees and wild blueberry pollination, will talk about native bees and the Maine Bumble Bee Atlas, a citizen science project.

Register at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/native-bees-workshop. In case of inclement weather, call 743-6329 to find out if the workshop is still occurring.

SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis Club hosts guest speaker Friday

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will host guest speaker Peter Hayes, president and CEO of Healthcare Purchasing Alliance of Maine, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at The Egg & I, 183 Route 1.

Meetings are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact secretary Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488 or [email protected]

SACO

Library holds story time, adult knitting courses

Dyer Library will host the following events this week at 371 Main St.:

For children, there will be Laughing With Lois Preschool Story Time reading adventures for ages 3-5 from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by LEGO Club from 3 to 4 p.m.; Wednesday Lounge from 2 to 3:30 p.m., offering a safe and fun space for homework, socializing and group activities; Romp and Rhyme Story Time from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays, offering finger plays, songs, movement and stories, with social time for toddlers and their parents; and Little Wigglers from 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, featuring baby bounces, songs and stories in the Deering Room.

Adult happenings will include a Knitting and Crafting Group meeting from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, and watercolor classes with Judith Kinsman from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Both groups meet through February. There is a $75 fee for painting classes. Register with [email protected]

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Free class offers advice on kids’ internet safety

The AmeriCorps Digital Literacy Inclusion Initiative will offer a free internet safety class from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday in the Begin Room at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library, 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3.

The class will offer free tips and strategies for kids to stay safe from hackers, predators and cyberbullies.

Register at http://digitalequitycenter.org/events-classes.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Literature lovers invited to talk and book-tasting

The Libby Memorial Library will offer two events this week at 27 Staples St.

The First Wednesday Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to talk about “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney.

A book-tasting event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, inviting readers to come sample new genres of books while enjoying some refreshments.

