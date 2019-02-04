GORHAM

Company nets $45,000 for anti-cancer program

The Town & Country Federal Credit Union recently held its annual Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge, raising more than $45,000 directly benefiting the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

Now in its 25th year, the competition is Maine’s longest continuous, three-on-three, co-ed charity basketball tournament.

This year’s tournament surpassed the half-million-dollar mark in funds raised, bringing the 25-year total to $525,000, with more than 200 adults and youths participating.

WINDHAM

Riding to the Top board elects officers for 2019

The Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center board of directors recently elected the following new officers for 2019: Casey Etter-Bobb, president, Steve Flynn, vice president, Cynthia Cyr, secretary, and Carissa Robb, treasurer.

Other new board members include: Linda Baker, Janis Childs, Cynthia Cyr, Gary Plummer, Hilda Sastre, James Small and Allan Shepard.

PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH

York County Fund takes new grant applications

Nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities are encouraged to apply to the York County Fund, part of the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

A volunteer committee of York County residents and leaders will review grants and make recommendations for funding. In 2018, the committee awarded more than $60,000 in grants to 10 nonprofits.

The deadline for applying is Feb. 15. Applications, guidelines, more details on the foundation and a list of 2018 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

WELLS

Jump ropes raise funds; high schooler honored

• The South Bristol Spindrifters recently visited Wells Elementary School to perform rope-jumping routines for the student body as part of the American Heart Association’s annual Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser to support heart research.

A team of fourth- through eighth-grade students performed basic and complex jumping routines, including individual and team synchronized jumping with long and beaded ropes.

The team is coached by Liz Giles-Brown, a retired physical education and health teacher from South Bristol Elementary School. Giles-Brown formed the Spindrifters 21 years ago, making it the first AHA Demonstration Jumping team in Maine. The group has performed at schools from southern York County to northern Aroostook County.

• For the past 32 years, students at Wells Elementary School have participated in the former Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser overseen by physical education teacher Kathy Calo. Through gathering pledges and skipping rope, thousands of elementary students have raised a total of $230,000 for the American Heart Association.

• Wells High School senior Mackenzie Foss will receive the Maine Principals Association’s Principal’s Award for 2019 for academic achievement and good citizenship.

Foss has maintained high honor roll status throughout high school and received numerous academic awards. A key member on the student council and in the Interact club, Foss has been at the forefront of numerous volunteer events. She is a member of the soccer, basketball and softball teams.

