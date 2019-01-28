NEW GLOUCESTER

Historical society holds its monthly open house

The monthly New Gloucester Historical Society Archives open house will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 389 Intervale Road, next to Town Hall.

All interested genealogists and family historians are welcome.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum debuts 2 new exhibits

The Brick Store Museum will kick off its Free February program with a party from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 117 Main St., featuring free admission, cupcakes, cookies and hot chocolate.

At this time, the museum will debut two new exhibitions: “Pop Century: Community Collectors” and “The True Love Story of Charles and Sarah.”

Two ongoing exhibitions, “Kennebunk’s Cultural Landscape” and “From the Kennebunks to the Argonne Forest: The Great War That Changed America,” also will be on display.

BIDDEFORD

WinterFest offers cocoa, sledding, comedy, bikes

The WinterFest community celebration returns to the downtown this weekend, featuring an abundance of indoor and outdoor activities for the entire family, including a giant sledding hill, dog sled rides and live performances at City Theater.

Highlights this year include an adult sledding party Friday night, a fire-and-ice event Saturday called “Glace et Feu” and an indoor wellness event Sunday, hosted by UNE medical students.

Friday activities include the exclusive First Night Sledding Party for adults only, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and live music by Classic Rock Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at City Theater. Tickets are required for both events.

Festivities continue Saturday with sledding, snow golf, snowshoeing and Fat Bicycle rides, all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various sites around town. Dog sled rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a tribute to John Maxson will be held at 1 p.m. in City Square, followed by a Sub-Zero Ice Carving at 1:15 p.m. A Warming Station, set up at McArthur Library on Main Street, will offer hot cocoa, crafts and games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Life Church will provide sleds, pony rides, snacks, hot dogs, hot cocoa, and gloves and hats at City Hall. The Glace et Feu fire-and-ice event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shevenell Park, at 145 Main St. Tickets are $25 at EventBrite.com. A Broomball Exhibition and Demo will be held at 1 p.m. at the Biddeford Ice Arena, off Route 111, and Juston McKinney will offer standup comedy at 7 p.m. at City Theater. Tickets are $20 for the show, available on the City Theater website.

On Sunday, University of New England students will offer LIMB-O (“Laugh, Imagine, Move, Breathe!”) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Metta and Equilibrium, Pepperell Mill Campus. This health-focused event offers free adult and child classes including yoga and zumba, and kids’ limbo. A fat bikes Super Roll ride through Clifford Park will be Sunday at noon, plus $3 indoor ice skating from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Biddeford Ice Arena.

For a complete list of events and times, go to biddefordwinterfest.org.

Share

< Previous