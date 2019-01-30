A digital maketing company in Rockland has closed on $725,000 Series A round of financing.

CEI Ventures co-led the round with Maine Venture Fund, Maine Technology Institute, Bangor Angels and individual investors from Maine Angels. The investment will enable the company to expand into new markets, add products and hire new staff, according to a news release from Dream Local Digital.

Shannon Kinney

“With this round, we can now invest in sales and marketing to reach more customers nationwide and create more jobs,” said Shannon Kinney, chief executive of the firm. “We are proud to be in the CVI portfolio and help fulfill their important mission to bring quality jobs and shared prosperity to rural communities.”

The company serves small and medium-sized businesses nationally, including social media management and advertising, search engine optimization and advertising, website development, strategic planning, display advertising, email marketing, mobile marketing and video.

Last year the company made Inc.’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing companies, reporting 2017 revenue of $2.5 million.

