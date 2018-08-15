Ten Maine businesses have made the latest Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, led by SaviLinx of Brunswick at No. 617.

The number of Maine companies on the list, which was published Wednesday, is down slightly from 12 in 2017.

SaviLinx, a contact center specializing in customer service, topped the list of Maine firms with a three-year revenue growth rate of 812 percent from 2014 to 2017. The company reported revenue of $10.5 million in 2017.

It is the second consecutive year SaviLinx has made the Inc. 5000 list. It was ranked No. 28 in 2017 with a three-year revenue growth rate of more than 9,000 percent from 2013 to 2016.

“I am so proud of our team for scaling up successfully,” SaviLinx founder and CEO Heather Blease said Wednesday in a statemement. “Ranking for the second time on the Inc. 5000 list is a wonderful accolade for the hard work and dedication of our employees and stakeholders.”

Blease said growth is important for any company, but it must be paired with solid business practices to achieve long-term sustainability. SaviLinx annual revenue decreased in 2017 from $11.4 million the previous year, but it was still up significantly from three years earlier.

The Inc. 5000 list, released annually by business magazine Inc., recognizes companies’ revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies self-report their three-year growth rates and revenue to be considered.

Also making the list this year were:

• No. 1,101 – Veritas Prime, a Portland software company; 448 percent growth; 2017 revenue of $6.1 million

• No. 1,317 – F3 MFG, a Waterville manufacturing company; 363 percent growth; 2017 revenue of $10.3 million

• No. 1,796 – Tilson Technology Management, a Portland telecommunications and technology management company; 251 percent growth; 2017 revenue of $44.2 million

• No. 1,815 – Vets First Choice, a Portland veterinary technology firm; 248 percent growth; 2017 revenue of $157.5 million

• No. 1,869 – Sound Rink, a Portland provider of music industry products for consumers; 240 percent growth; 2017 revenue of $7.2 million

• No. 3,237 – Dream Local Digital, a Rockland advertising and marketing firm; 122 percent growth; 2017 revenue of $2.5 million

• No. 4,539 – Mailings Unlimited, a Portland provider of direct mail services; 72 percent growth; 2017 revenue of $19.6 million

• No. 4,657 – MuniciPay, a Portland municipal payment processing company; 68 percent growth; 2017 revenue of $3.9 million

