CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Venerable Harvard theater troupe Hasty Pudding honored actor, director and producer Bryce Dallas Howard as its Woman of the Year and unveiled its first performance with women cast members Thursday.

In keeping with the quirky traditions of the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization, the 37-year old “Jurassic World” star was paraded through Harvard Square surrounded by extravagantly costumed performers then roasted by the young cast and handed a golden pudding pot.

“For some of the smartest people on the planet, you’re totally bananas,” Howard said on stage. “This is a blast. I’ll never forget this as long as I live. And please, accept my children to Harvard.”

Afterward, she said she was grateful to be a part of the historic performance.

“It’s about time,” Howard said.

The troupe announced last year it would end its policy of casting men only, which female students have protested in recent years by signing up and taking part in auditions anyway.

During Howard’s roast, the cast knocked her for her likeness to Jessica Chastain and other red-haired contemporaries in Hollywood.

And they referenced her famous father, Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard.

– From news service reports

