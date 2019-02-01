LISBON — Two women were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on Route 9.

Rescue crews from Lisbon and Sabattus were sent to a stretch of Route 9 between King and Upland roads just before 4 p.m. for a report that two vehicles had collided.

Police said one of the women was trapped inside her mangled vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. Police shut down a section of Route 9 and called for a LifeFlight helicopter.

Both victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, police said, one by helicopter, the other by ambulance. Their conditions were not available Friday night.

Police said each vehicle was driven by a woman, one 52 years old and the other 37. They did not say which was more seriously injured. They did not release the identities of the drivers.

Witnesses said it appeared one woman had been driving a pickup truck, the other an SUV.

Lisbon police called for a crash reconstructionist from Brunswick to help with the investigation. Early indications were that alcohol may have played a role, according to Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan.

“Witnesses reported that the 52-year-old female’s vehicle had crossed the centerline, striking the other vehicle,” the chief said in a statement. “It is believed that alcohol may be a causation factor in this crash and will be determined as the investigation continues.”

A section of Route 9 was expected to remain closed as the investigation continued Friday night.

