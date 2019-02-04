MONDAY

Free community breakfast, 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Loaves and Fishes Chowder Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Free.

Free Community Friendship Meal, including roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, beverages, and dessert to support and honor federal employees who were furloughed during the partial government shutdown. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Route 121, Raymond. Contact [email protected] or call 655-7749.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $14. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Spaghetti supper, with meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Charles Church, 123 McKeen St., Brunswick. $8, $6 for children ages 5-12, free for younger children, $23 maximum for families. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 648.

Community fish chowder meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. South Freeport Congregational Church, 98 Freeport Road, South Freeport. $7-10.

Public supper, featuring baked beans, casseroles, salads and homemade pies. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. $9, $4 for children.

Maine Farm Supper, including veggie or chicken pot pies, roasted rosemary vegetables, curried apple coleslaw and apple crisp. 5:30 p.m. Gluten-free options. First Universalist Church of Yarmouth, 97 Main St., Yarmouth. $15, $8 for children 8 and younger. Beer available for $6.

Public bean supper, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 for children under 12. 854-9157.

Knights of Columbus benefit turkey dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco. Donations benefit Doug Morneau, who seeks medical expenses for a neurological condition. Contact Mike Bolduc at 468-0106.

Turkey pie supper, with a salad bar, potatoes, carrots and peas, cranberry sauce, gravy, homemade dessert pies and cake, and a variety of beverages. 4 p.m. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton. $9, $4 for children younger than 12. Takeout available. 426-8013.

Public baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pies, biscuits, hot dogs and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 for children under 12.

