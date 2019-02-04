Col. Elizabeth A. Eidal has retired from the Air Force after serving honorably for 28 years.

Eidal was last serving as investigating officer at the Pentagon.

A 1986 graduate of Kennebunk High School, Eidal earned her master’s degree from Colorado State University in 1995. Eidal is the wife of Curt Eidal of Underwood, Minnesota, and the daughter-in-law of Russ and Pat Eidal of Dalton, Minnesota.

Air Force Airman Marisa L. Collins has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

A 2018 graduate of Gorham High School, Collins is the daughter of Heather L. Collins of Gorham and James Collins of Bullhead City, Arizona.

Air Force National Guard Airman Kaley M. Rumery has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, completing an intensive eight-week program.

She is a 2018 graduate of Bonny Eagle High School in Standish.

