MID COAST HOSPITAL



Beckett Thomas York, born Jan. 15 to Margaret Thomas York and Bryan William York of Harpswell. Grandparents are Jen Stewart and Hugh Thomas of Harpswell and Gerald and Terry York of Orr’s Island.

Kieran Chase Park, born Jan. 16 to Kelli Michelle Park of Harpswell. Grandparents are Cleriscinda Park of Wiscasset and Thomas Park of Brunswick.

Azalea Lohrey, born Jan. 18 to Renee (Landry) and Jesse Alan Lohrey of Topsham. Grandparents are Brenda and Scott Landry of Farmington, Raenell Johannhg of Danville, Illinois, and Gary Lohrey of Hutchison, Kansas. Great-grandparents are Bonnie and Charlie Benschiedt of Hutchinson, Kansas.

Cayleigh Christine Brockett, born Jan. 21 to Douglas Glen and Brandi Christine (DuPont) Brockett of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Ann and Bill Peterson of Cape Neddick, Linda and Brockett of Bowdoinham and Michael Brockett of Harpswell.

Ginger Mae Lemieux, born Jan. 22 to Ryan Tyler and Amanda Mae (Leland) Lemieux of Topsham. Grandparents are Bruce and Rachel Leland of Orr’s Island and Tyler and Brenda Lemieux of Bowdoinham. Great-grandparents are Janet Leland of Harpswell and Shirley Lemieux of Barkhamsted, Connecticut.

Jonathan Michael Cadman, born Jan. 23 to Alexander Wakefield and Sherilyn Elizabeth (Whitney) Cadman of Portland. Grandparents are Mike and Narelle Whitney of Topsham and Ralph and Kail Cadman of Westport Island.

Twin boys, Gregory and Paul Nafanovich Williams, born Jan. 23 to the Rev. Nathan Kenneth Williams and Anna (Buryakova) Williams of Gardiner. Grandparents are Mikhail and Irina Buryakova of Ishim, Russia, and the Rev. Chad Williams and Cindy Williams of Gardiner.

ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Addison Noel Currier, born Jan. 24 to Katriza C. Rowe and Christopher S. Currier of Lewiston.

