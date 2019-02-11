SCARBOROUGH

Parents invited to enroll children in kindergarten

Wells Junior High School band and chorus members recently performed in the York County Junior High Honors Music Festival. Back row, from left, are Om Patel, Isabella Bazata, Delaney Noldan, Rylan Noldan, Josh Hicks, David Patnaude, Hunter Roberts and Belle Norton; middle row, from left, are Katarina Hoffman, Catie Kaszubinski, Samantha Price, Meagan Towne and Samuel Coleman; and front row, from left, are Teigan Olsen, Logan Blanchard, Precious Nickless and Jackson Meagher. The students were selected by audition and nominations by band director Larry Downing and chorus director Bailey Smith. They performed with top middle school musicians under guest conductors in a challenging, non-competitive learning event that culminated in a concert. Photo courtesy of Bailey Smith Wells High School student-athletes Tyler Bridge and Lauren Bartlett receive the Western Maine Conference Citizenship Award for 2019. Photo courtesy of Wells High School

Scarborough Public Schools is now accepting kindergarten registrations for parents to enroll their children for the 2019-20 school year.

Children who are age 5 on or before Oct. 15 are eligible to register to attend school this fall.

Enrollment forms are available at scarboroughschools.org and can be printed out. Parents can register online for time slots between Feb. 25 and March 15 at any of the three Scarborough school buildings. Enrollment forms should be completed and brought to appointments.

For more details, call Blue Point School at 730-5300, Eight Corners School at 730-5200 or Pleasant Hill School at 730-5250.

Make whimsical dolls, or create your own zine

The Scarborough Public Library, at 48 Gorham Road, will offer family themed events from Feb. 19-21 during school vacation week. Registration is required unless otherwise noted.

n A Play-Based Parent & Child Workshop offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 19 for ages 3 and younger. “Exploration stations” will feature developmental toys. No registration required.

n A Family Rag Doll Workshop, for ages 5 and older with an adult, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. Karen Richards Toothaker will head the workshop, sharing from her book “The Rag Doll Gift,” followed by a time for guests to make whimsical rag dolls.

n An Animal Tracking Workshop for ages 5 to 10 will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 20 with Scarborough Land Trust stewardship coordinator Hannah Chamberlain, who will share stories about winter animals, followed by a Make an Animal Tracks Field Guide activity.

n There will be a Teen Zine Workshop on Feb. 20 with artist Nina Sophia Swart at 6 p.m. Nina will help sixth- through eighth-graders create their own zine on anything they’re passionate about. Think Snapchat and Instagram in paper format! Supplies will be provided.

n On Feb. 21 there will be a Dungeons & Dragons event with Youth Services assistant Sarah, who will run short games to give new or experienced players a taste of the game. Ages 7 to 11 will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and ages 12 and older will gather from 2 to 4 p.m.

To register, call 883-4723 opt. 3 or email [email protected]

WELLS

Student-athletes earn praise for contributions

Wells High School student-athletes Lauren Bartlett and Tyler Bridge were selected by Principal Eileen Sheehy to receive the Western Maine Conference Citizenship Award for 2019.

The award is presented annually to two senior athletes at high schools in the region. Bartlett and Bridge, plus other student-athletes, will be honored on Feb. 27 at an awards banquet, to be held at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland.

Bartlett was praised as a true leader on and off the field, and as a positive role model for younger students. She ranks 11th in the Class of 2019 with a GPA of 95.4; has been recognized with multiple book awards, a Coaches Award and as Student of the Trimester; and she has earned high honors for all trimesters of high school. She is class vice president and a member of the student council, National Honor Society and the drama department’s tech team. She is a four-year member of the soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams and has received All-Academic Team and Honorable Mention distinctions from the Western Maine Conference in soccer. Lauren also volunteers in the community. In her involvement with Shootin’ for a Cure during the past four years, she helped raise more than $110,000 for the Living Well Center at York Hospital. Lauren volunteers with “Soups On” through the Wells Congregational Church and assists with the Little Dribblers youth program.

Bridge ranks fifth in his class, with a GPA of 98.3. He has earned high honors throughout his high school career. He is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, Philosophy Club and is treasurer of Interact Club. Tyler also excels outside the classroom as a three-season athlete, earning 1st and 2nd Team status as a WMC All-Star in basketball and 2nd team in baseball. As a member of the varsity football team, Tyler is a two-time Campbell Conference All-Star; was named Campbell Conference Football Player of the Year, the Portland Press Herald Player of the Year, USA Today Player of the Year and the Journal Tribune Co-Player of the Year; and he is the recipient of the James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, awarded to the top high school football player in the state. Tyler volunteers his time with local recreation programs assisting with youth programs and other community events.

The Western Maine Conference area includes York, Cumberland, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. Students are selected by their own school based on their contributions in academics, athletics, leadership, attitude and good deeds for others.

WISCASSET

Scholarship available for high school students

Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki is accepting applications for its Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship, a $15,000 award to support students who wish to attend Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki during their junior year.

Two qualifying applicants are considered for the award each year, which involves an immersive learning experience, with a strong focus on transformative growth; stewardship and appreciation for the natural world; and creating sustainable communities. The semester-long program helps graduates take ownership of their education and learn how to make a positive difference in the world.

The scholarship covers about half of the tuition and fees. Successful applicants will be in the top 20 percent of their class, have the support of a school or community leader, have demonstrated an appreciation for the natural world, and have imagined a future creating positive change in their Maine community.

Applications for this first round of scholarship consideration must be received by Feb. 15.

To learn more, go to https://mainecoastsemester.org/admissions/scholarship/.

